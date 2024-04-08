Brazil’S Cocoa Sector Turns To Tech For Revival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, innovative technology is revitalizing the cocoa industry. A unique machine, resembling a mini train, is revolutionizing cocoa pod harvesting by automating the process.



This shift marks a significant departure from traditional, labor-intensive methods, signaling Brazil's commitment to modernizing cocoa production.



Advancements could aid global markets amid supply shortages from African producers affected by weather, diseases, and structural challenges.



Cargill Inc.'s Laerte Moraes points out that Africa's production models are becoming unsustainable, spotlighting Brazil as a capable and efficient alternative.



With its rich agricultural knowledge and investment-ready farmers, Brazil is poised to take a leading role in the cocoa market.







Cargill's partnership with farmers in the Cerrado region and discussions with chocolate manufacturers for further investments underscore the country's potential.



Despite producing less than 5% of the world's cocoa and being a net importer, Brazil has ambitious plans to become a top supplier.



The national cocoa commission, Ceplac, aims to double the country's production to over 440,000 tons by 2030.



This goal, if achieved, could place Brazil ahead of Nigeria and Cameroon in the global production rankings.

Revolutionizing Cocoa Cultivation in Brazil

Technological advancements allow for cocoa cultivation in previously unsuitable areas, with new machines operating in sunlit, flat terrain.



Enhanced irrigation, fertilizers, and disease-resistant tree seedlings are increasing crop productivity and resilience.



Some farmers report yields of around 3,000 kilograms per hectare, far exceeding the national average.



Agrícola DM4's use of the innovative harvest machine in Bahia demonstrates the cost-saving and expansion opportunities presented by high cocoa prices.



Additionally, PepsiCo's successful experiments with cocoa plantations indicate a promising future for the crop in Brazil's dry regions.



Brazil's emerging status as a key player in the cocoa industry is drawing global attention.









As the country adopts new cultivation techniques and expands its cocoa production, it offers a promising alternative to traditional suppliers.



In short, this revitalizes the market and paves the way for growth.









MENAFN08042024007421016031ID1108072986