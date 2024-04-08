Kempinski’S Luxurious Leap Into The Germanic Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kempinski, the renowned European luxury hotel chain with over a century of hospitality excellence, is set to expand its legacy to Brazil.









Kempinski plans to debut in 2026, captivated by Brazil's stunning landscapes, with canyons, streams, and waterfalls setting the backdrop.









This move taps into the burgeoning interest in enogastronomy and adventure tourism, offering activities like horseback riding, kayaking, and climbing.



Canela, in Serra Gaúcha, chosen for the Kempinski project, boasts German heritage and proximity to popular Gramado.









Kempinski aims to revitalize Laje de Pedra hotel, which closed in 2020 due to pandemic financial strains, as part of its plan.





















This iconic hotel, once the epitome of five-star luxury in Rio Grande do Sul, is poised for a significant makeover to restore its former glory.



It plans to leverage its unparalleled views over the Quilombo Valley.

















Kempinski's Brazil venture showcases luxury tourism potential, elevating Brazi 's global presence despite current underrepresentation.

















Kempinski's entry, mirroring Four Seasons and Mandarin, signifies a trend of luxury brands venturing into Brazil.

















Kempinski joins luxury newcomers like Rosewood and W Hotels in targeting Brazil, part of a broader trend.









Redefining Luxury Hospitality in Brazil

The Laje de Pedra revival project under Kempinski's stewardship promises a novel approach to luxury hospitality in Brazil.









Introducing a shared ownership model for its 351 apartments, the project combines private residence perks with rental opportunities.



This sets a new standard for luxury and exclusivity in the region.

















As Kempinski gears up for a phased opening starting in 2026, its venture is more than just a new luxury destination.



It's a spotlight on Brazil's rich and untapped potential for high-end tourism .

















This strategic move by Kempinski may well pave the way for further exploration by luxury hospitality brands.



It could enrich Brazil's tourism landscape and open a new chapter in the narrative of global luxury travel.









