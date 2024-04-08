World’S Largest Chimpaker Moves Major Investment Out Of Taiwan Into U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is stepping into a significant expansion in the United States with a $65 billion investment.



This move positions TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, at the forefront of a technological leap in the U.S.



The U.S. government is backing TSMC with a $6.6 billion grant, enhancing the company's capacity to innovate.



TSMC's goal is to develop the world's most sophisticated 2-nanometer chips in the United States, potentially revolutionizing the semiconductor industry.



This effort is recognized as the most considerable foreign direct investment in a greenfield project within the U.S., emphasizing its role in boosting American semiconductor production.







The strategic importance of TSMC's investment highlights a commitment to advancing U.S. technological capabilities.



By 2030, TSMC plans to inaugurate a new chip plant in Phoenix, Arizona.



This facility is designed to not only increase TSMC's production capacity but also to contribute to advancements in vital sectors, including artificial intelligence.



The investment reflects TSMC's strategy to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing, especially against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions.



This shift towards localizing the semiconductor supply chai aims to safeguard against international supply disruptions.

World's Largest Chimpaker Moves Major Investment Out of Taiwan

To support TSMC's expansive efforts, about 14 suppliers are expected to set up or grow their operations within the U.S.



This expansion is anticipated to bring both economic growth and technological advancements to the country.



Despite facing delays due to challenges in securing a skilled workforce, which has shifted the production timeline from 2024 to 2025, TSMC's project is in line with the trend of bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. shores.



This re-shoring effort underscores TSMC's dedication to global manufacturing excellence and meets the U.S. objective of strengthening domestic chip production.



Through its considerable investment in the U.S., TSMC is spearheading a strategic shift in semiconductor manufacturing.



This initiative aims to bolster the industry's infrastructure and affirm the United States' leadership in the technological field.

