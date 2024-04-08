Qatar Free Zones Authority And The Autonomous E-Mobility Forum Collaborate To Foster Innovation In Electric Vehicles Technology

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), marking a milestone in the journey to advance the conversation on autonomous e-mobility on a global scale.

Scheduled to convene in Doha, Qatar from April 30th to May 2nd, 2024, the AEMOB Forum serves as a pioneering platform for international stakeholders in the realm of driverless e-mobility.

This collaboration represents a convergence of expertise and vision, harnessing QFZ's unique position in facilitating trade and investment to propel the e-mobility ecosystem forward, and leveraging the strategic advantages of Qatar's free zones to catalyze the development and deployment of next-generation e-mobility technologies.

Mr Abdulla Hamad Al Binali, QFZ's Investor Relations & Technical Support Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and expanded on QFZ's role in the advanced mobility sector:“Our collaboration with the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum aligns with the framework of our vision to focus on emerging technology and contribute to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, especially with regard to promoting economic diversification and technological innovation in the State of Qatar. QFZ sees the huge potential of e-mobility and is already a valuable platform to host the latest technologies, including electric and autonomous mobility. Therefore, we always aim to be at the forefront of digital future prospects, where new mobility solutions drive sustainable, smart cities and enhance environmental sustainability. We are proud of working towards this alongside the Ministry of Transport and the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum.”

Mr. Ahmad Al Ansari, Executive Committee Member at AEMOB Forum, echoed these sentiments, adding:“The collaboration between AEMOB and Qatar Free Zones Authority is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to drive innovation and sustainable growth. By bringing together global expertise and resources, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous technologies, paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient transportation system. This partnership exemplifies our shared vision of creating a future where autonomous e-mobility is accessible, reliable, and environmentally friendly.”

This partnership represents a cornerstone for the AEMOB Forum 2024, serving as an opportunity for meaningful connections between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Through collaborative efforts, the Forum and QFZ aim to accelerate the understanding of electric vehicles (EV) solutions, positioning Qatar as a global hub for exploring this transformative field.

Aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, the alliance underscores QFZ and Forum's commitment to enabling the conversation on sustainable development and shaping a future where autonomous e-mobility plays a central role.