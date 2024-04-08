International SOS Urges Organisations To Prioritise Fostering Positive Safety And Health Culture Within Workplaces During World Health Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, has prompted organisations to move beyond compliance and prioritise cultivating a positive working environment that puts safety and health first during this World Health Day. The company aims to shed light on the significance of this important occasion as a timely reminder for companies to strictly ensure employee health and wellbeing, as it contributes to enhancing organisational performance.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that annual health-related productivity losses arising from poor employee health cost employers USD 530 billion globally.1 Moreover, millions of occupational accidents and work-related illnesses are reported worldwide each year.2

Preventative health programmes can help minimise these impacts. The International SOS Foundation commissioned report, The Return on Prevention, reveals that for every dollar invested in such programmes, organisations can expect a return of USD 2.53. Additionally, fostering employee wellbeing strengthens talent acquisition and retention, with a remarkable 82 per cent of global risk professionals acknowledging its critical role.

Dr Nosa Aihie, Regional Medical Director, Offshore and Medical Services, Middle East, at International SOS, comments“This year's World Health Day theme is 'My health, my right'. Organisations can take this opportunity to support the health and wellbeing of their employees by encouraging them to actively take charge of their health. While access to health services, clean air, safe drinking water and nutritious food are crucial, so too is a safe and healthy work culture and environment. Long working hours, sedentary work, limited access to healthy food options can make it difficult for employees to maintain healthy habits. Relatively simple changes at work can increase employee engagement and productivity, reduce absenteeism, and ultimately contribute to a stronger and more successful organisation.”

International SOS offers five key strategies organisations can implement to enhance employee health and wellbeing:

Develop a comprehensive health and wellness programme: Provide necessary health information and resources, including access to health screenings, educational workshops and mental health support.Cultivate a healthy work culture that prioritises health and wellbeing: Encourage regular breaks, provide physical activity opportunities and healthy food options within the workplace.Offer flexible work arrangements: This can empower employees to manage their work-life balance more effectively and reduce stress.Provide access to Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) and confidential counselling services: Ensure employees feel comfortable seeking help when they need it most.Invest in training for managers: Empower managers to identify and address employee wellbeing concerns effectively.