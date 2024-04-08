Ayuso Takes Itzulia Title After Tactical Show From UAE Team Emirates

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Juan Ayuso took the biggest victory of his young career claiming the overall title at the Itzulia Basque Country today.

The Emirati team played their cards to perfection on the 137km hilly circuit starting and finishing in Eibar, which left Ayuso in a good position to capitalise in the closing kilometres and net the teams 21st victory of the season.

The afternoon started on a positive note with the confirmation that Jay Vine would not require surgery following his brutal crash on stage 4 which left many of the pre-race favourites injured and out of the race.

Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director):“After examining MRI and final clinical assessment, thankfully no surgery will be necessary for Jay. The fractures are stable enough not to warrant surgical correction.

Jay will remain in hospital over the following days to allow for ongoing observations and further recovery. He will be in a neck brace for up to six weeks but will be able to start with general body rehab from next week.”

The race sprung into action when a large break of around 20 riders went off the front including Sjoerd Bax and Igor Arrieta which built up a maximum lead of just under 4′. An attack from the peloton from Marc Soler saw the Catalan bridge over to the front of the race and put the pressure on the team of race leader Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl Trek) as the kilometres ticked away.

With the main peloton heavily reduced, Ayuso made his move on the Izua climb with stage winner Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) in tow.

The pair would arrive to the line together with Ayuso taking the overall win and Rodriguez the stage.

Ayuso:“It's incredible. It's my first World Tour stage race win and to do it here in the Basque Country in amazing. I have to give full credit to my teammates; I think we raced perfectly from start to finish and we deserved the win. Everything went perfectly, we raced to put Trek under pressure with getting the guys up the road and then me following over in the end. It's my first time arriving to the Ardennes in good form so I'm excited to see what I can achieve.”

Stage 6 results:

1 Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) 3:37:13

2 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +41”

Final Classification:

1 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 15:56:50

2 Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +42”

3 Skjelmose (Lidl Trek) +43”

4 Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +1'23”

5 McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +1'46”

7 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) +2'15”