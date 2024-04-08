Pepelosi Launches Utility Memecoin For Its Growing Community Of Blockchain Transparency Supporters

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Santiago, Chile, 8th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Pepelosi announced its official launch and plans to grow a loyal community within the crypto world. The Solana-based memecoin aims to provide utility and appeal to crypto enthusiasts seeking transparency, democratization, and equal opportunities.

Pepelosi takes a sarcastic approach to the ongoing debate of blockchain vs. traditional finance and offers its supporters a safe and lucrative project. The memecoin plans to amplify its community's voice to“mock the privileges of politicians in traditional finance” while highlighting the benefits of blockchain transparency.

Pepelosi stands out in the memecoin market as a disruptive and transgressive coin spearheading the current zeitgeist, which confirms the superiority of blockchain-based finance. The coin's main utility will be the social marketing service for the blockchain community, using a fun, meme-toned communication to showcase the importance of blockchain use on a large scale.

Pepelosi pledges to provide a space where“investing is as easy as sharing a meme” and delivers advanced tokenomics and a burn program for $PEPELOSI. The memecoin has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 coins, 10% of which is destined to burn within the next two years. This action should maintain the coin's permanence in the decentralized market and increase its viability.

The team has also distributed 5% of the total supply to the marketing wallet and another 5% to the developers' wallet. Meanwhile, the remaining 80% of $PEPELOSI will enter the liquidity pool.

Pepelosi is the first memecoin with utility, transgressive marketing, and clear objectives to maintain itself over time. Since its release at the end of March 2024, the coin has already proven its significant potential by increasing its market cap by 1000%.

Its rapid evolution and substantial attributes combined with a community-centered approach make Pepelosi a one-of-a-kind memecoin and an excellent investment opportunity for its adopters, especially the early ones.

Following the official launch, Pepelosi aims to increase its marketing efforts on Telegram and social media platforms, including X (Twitter), Facebook, and Discord. Additionally, the memecoin will apply for listings on renowned price aggregator platforms like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Long-term plans include achieving a progressive market cap of over $10 million, CEX listings, partnerships with influencers, and far-reaching marketing campaigns.

Pepelosi is a memecoin built and launched on the Solana blockchain. It aims to“democratize opportunity and demystify influence.” The project caters to a growing community that appreciates the light-hearted, fun side of blockchain technology and its transparent projection of financial opportunities.

Pepelosi plans to be more than a memecoin. Its goal is to be a statement and a movement towards greater transparency and fairness in the cryptocurrency space.

You can learn more about Pepelosi at these links: Websit | X (Twitter | Discor | Telegra | Dexscreene | Dextools

Media Contact:



Rodolfo Espina

