Connect Caribe Ferry Announces Intention To Partner With CPSO 

To boost trade and connectivity within the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Connect Caribe the private sector-led ferry service company launched in January 2024, announced on Thursday, April 4th at the CARICOM Private Sector Organization's (CPSO) stakeholder meeting, its intention to work with the organisation in support of the CPSO's mandate to streamline maritime operations and promote trade facilitation to drive sustainable trade development across Caribbean nations.

The proposed collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing maritime connectivity and unlocking new opportunities for regional prosperity. Such an alliance would mark a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth throughout the region.

With respect to the announcement, ambassador Dr Andre Thomas, chairman of Connect Caribe, expressed enthusiasm, stating:

“We are delighted at the opportunity to join forces with the CPSO to further bolster maritime and trade initiatives in the Caribbean and leverage our consortium's expertise in ferry services, travel, e-commerce and cargo logistics. At Connect Caribe, we recognize the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic development, and we are fully committed to supporting the CPSO's mission to enhance regional connectivity and promote trade facilitation.”

The proposed partnership between Connect Caribe and the CPSO signifies an intentional and collaborative effort towards building a more integrated and resilient maritime infrastructure in the Caribbean. Looking to the future, the two entities aim to work together to create lasting positive impact and foster a conducive environment for trade, investment, and growth across the region.

