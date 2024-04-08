US Coast Guard Port Security Units To Conduct Training Exercise In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard Reserve crews from three Port Security Units (PSU) will be conducting exercise“Poseidon's Domain” along the northeast and eastern coasts of Puerto Rico from April 8 to April 25.

The exercise will train crews from PSUs 305, 307 and 309 on Coast Guard Reserve PSU functions in support of national defense and homeland security missions.

The PSU training events will include boat operations, unmanned aerial system operations, and Life Support Area establishment. PSU crews will also work with the US Army Reserve 432nd Transportation Company, US Customs and Border Protection-Air and Marine Operations Fajardo Maritime Unit, Maritime Surveillance Division FURA and Policía de Puerto Rico Distrito Vieques to enhance joint maritime security capabilities in the region.

“We look forward to this valuable and extraordinary training opportunity in Puerto Rico,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ydania M. Matos, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 logistics department chief.“We appreciate the support and hospitality of the people and communities within the exercise area that will contribute to our success in maintaining our readiness capabilities to defend and protect our great nation whenever and wherever we are needed.”

Coast Guard PSU crews also plan to conduct community service and other community outreach activities during their time in Puerto Rico. The scheduled exercise activities are not designed to disrupt daily life, tourism or impact the local environment. The PSUs notified local officials in Ceiba and Vieques, and there should be no cause for alarm to the public or local authorities.

The Coast Guard has eight PSUs located around the country as part of the service's Deployable Specialized Forces program organized for sustained expeditionary security and anti-terrorism functions. They provide Anti-Terrorism Force Protection support including harbor and port defense, protection of high-value assets, expeditionary security, Sea Lines of Communications, special missions and coastal surveillance. PSUs usually operate under the direction of the Coast Guard Pacific Area Command and are unique in that they are the only Coast Guard Reserve units that can be quickly requested to deploy by the department of defense in support of a regional combatant commander.

