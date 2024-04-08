Americas Minister To Boost UK-Canadian Collaboration

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Americas Minister David Rutley is visiting Ontario and Alberta to discuss how the UK and Canada's close relationship is addressing pressing global challenges

LONDON, England – How the UK and Canada are using their close relationship and shared values to meet the most pressing of global challenges will be the focus for UK Americas Minister David Rutley MP as he starts a 3-day visit to Ontario and Alberta today, Monday 8 April.

Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and the Overseas Territories, David Rutley MP said:

“Canada and the UK are the closest of allies, working in partnership to support Ukraine, oppose violence in the Middle East, tackle climate change and secure global supply chains. It is a relationship that matters deeply to the UK, that is why it's good to be in Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton to discuss how we address these global challenges together. I am also looking forward to exploring how we can boost a UK-Canada trade partnership that is already worth almost 45 billion Canadian dollars a year.”

As the only partners who are members of the G7, G20, NATO, Commonwealth and Five Eyes intelligence community, the UK and Canada share a deep and unique relationship, which puts them at the forefront of the international response to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Minister Rutley will see for himself the strength of the UK-Canada defence partnership when in Edmonton as he visits UK military personnel embedded within Canadian forces, highlighting how collaboration between the two NATO allies is supporting Ukraine, including joint work being undertaken to train Ukrainian troops.

Whilst in Edmonton, minister Rutley will also meet senior local officials. In Toronto, he will meet Ontario premier Doug Ford, to address issues including UK-Canada critical minerals cooperation and the development of clean energy technology.

He will champion economic and business links between the UK and Canada following the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and explore how the new arrangements can help build on existing UK-Canada trade that was worth almost CAD$45 billion in 2023.

Minister Rutley will also promote cultural and sporting ties between the UK and Canada and the investment and job creation potential they present on both sides of the Atlantic.

With Toronto due to be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, minister Rutley will meet Mayor Olivia Chow and visit the BMO Field Stadium, which will be the venue for Canada's opening fixture of the tournament in July 2026.

