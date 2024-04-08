Taiwan Says Thanks To International Community For Concern Following Eastern Taiwan Quake

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan, (TaiwanToday) – The Presidential Office is deeply grateful for the concern shown by Taiwan's allies and like-minded partners following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan, according to PO Spokesperson Olivia Lin April 3.

Condolences and support from heads of state, senior government officials and political leaders are sincerely appreciated, Lin said. These included messages from presidents Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala, Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau and Santiago Peña of Paraguay, as well as prime ministers John Briceño of Belize, Russell Dlamini of Eswatini, Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis, Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia and Feleti Teo of Tuvalu.

Among those from like-minded countries who conveyed similar sentiments are prime minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, president of the European Council Charles Michel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, multiple political leaders from the UK and the US, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spokesperson added.

According to Lin, Taiwan immediately activated the Central Emergency Operation Center and launched rescue and relief efforts in conjunction with local governments. The country's armed forces are aiding the emergency response, ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen released a Facebook post on April 7, 2024, expressing further gratitude. Political leaders from over 100 countries and international organizations conveyed their condolences to date, Tsai said, adding that both Japan's government and private sector have launched donation campaigns, while a rescue team from Türkiye had arrived in Taiwan.

Citing Taiwan's post-earthquake rescue operations in Türkiye last year, the president said she believes the virtuous circle of mutual support will continue to expand. The government will continue assisting the disaster-stricken area to help its people resume their normal lives as soon as possible, she added.

