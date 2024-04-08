Apex Hotels Join Room To Reward

(MENAFN- Pressat) Room to Reward are delighted to announce Apex Hotels as the latest hospitality group to join the unique charity and donate breaks in unsold rooms to nominated volunteers from the charity sector.

The group's properties in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee – as well as London and Bath – will be welcoming volunteers from charities, community groups, grassroots sports clubs and other organisations across the U.K. for a well-earned break.

“We are extremely proud and happy to join Room to Reward,” said Angela Vickers, CEO of Apex Hotels.“It's a simple thing for hotels to be a part of and a great way of putting our unsold rooms to good use. We look forward to welcoming some amazing volunteers to our hotels soon.”

To date, over 2500 volunteers, including those from organisations like NSPCC Scotland, Govan Community Project, Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance, Beatson Cancer Support and many more have enjoyed a memorable break in one of Room to Reward's 900+ hotel partners across the U.K.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Apex Hotels to the Room to Reward journey,” said Adam Terpening, the charity's Director.“Their fantastic support gives the nominated Hidden Heroes even more of a wonderful choice for their break. We are hugely grateful to the whole team at Apex for their generous donations to help recognise the extraordinary dedication and impact of so many volunteers.”

Room to Reward works with hospitality and voluntary organisations across the U.K. To find out more about the hotels and charities involved – and to meet some of the Hidden Heroes – visit .

To find out more about Apex Hotels, visit: .