Ramadan 2024 Greetings Ecards Launched By Hope Spring Charity

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire water poverty alleviation charity, Hope Spring, today announced the launch of its Ramadan 2024 charity eCards . The NGO uses its greetings ecard platform Hope Spring eCards to raise funds for the organisation's water, sanitation and hygiene advocacy projects.

The charity first started creating Eid Fitr ecards, for Muslim concluding fasting at the end of the month of Ramadan. Ramadan eCards are particularly useful, when congratulating and wishing Muslims well at the end of Ramadan.

The Ramadan eCards launched by Hope Spring includes six animated and six static ecards, taking the total newly launched eCards to twelve. Most of them feature Ramadan greetings such as Ramadan Kareem and Happy Eid. According to Hope Spring platform manager Seun Olonade, the set of eCards takes the total Ramadan greeting cards on their platform to more than fifty, which she claimed is the largest Ramadan greetings eCards on any UK charity eCard site .

Hope Spring established their eCard platform six years ago. The platform over time, has become one of the major fundraisers for the charity, with holidays and events such as Christmas, Ramadan and other festivals bringing in significant donations.

Hope Spring trustee, Temi Odurinde said“out of the two major Islamic festivals observed in the UK, Eid Fitr and Eid Adha, Eid Fitr at the end of Ramadan is usually the busiest on our platform”. He added that“we hope to attract more users this year because of the new ecards we have just added to our Ramadan range.

You can find out more information about Hope Spring eCards in general and their Ramadan ecards on their website and social media pages.