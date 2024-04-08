(MENAFN- Baystreet) Element79 Gold Corp

Stocks in Play

4/8/2024 - 10:48 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Announces its engagement with Wired4Tech, a technology services firm with a specialized division in advanced transmission technologies. This collaboration heralds the creation of a nationwide low-latency supercomputing grid aimed at enhancing research applications. The new infrastructure Wired4Tech will help Avant build is intended to support speeds up to XDR natively across the nation and will represent a significant advancement in data transmission and computational research. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading up one cent at $0.91.



