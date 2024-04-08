(MENAFN- Baystreet) McDonald's Stock Falls Into Oversold Territory. Should You Buy It?

Bristol Myers out with ESG Report

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) began the trading day on the downside, on publishing its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the company's meaningful progress, evolved strategy, and aspirational goals toward its ESG efforts. The company's ESG strategy is embedded in its mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

"For more than 130 years, BMS has enabled positive change for our patients around the world. As we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, our ESG strategy has never been more important to driving long-term business value and fulfilling our purpose," said CEO Christopher Boerner. "We recognize ESG is a journey of continuous improvement, and our entire team is committed to advancing sustainability."

In 2023, BMS conducted a global ESG materiality assessment to understand evolving stakeholder views and ensure its business priorities reflect the rapidly changing landscape. These insights enabled the company to evolve its ESG strategy, focusing on three key pillars: advancing patient health around the world; expanding the boundaries of science; and fostering a high-performing and inclusive global workforce. At the same time, BMS will continue to amplify its strong performance across material topics such as patient safety and product quality, ethics and conduct, as well as environmental sustainability.

BMY shares slid 28 cents to $51.05.









