(MENAFN- Baystreet) GE Aerospace Raises Dividend By 250%

Dollarama Raises Dividend By 30%This Dividend Stock Can Also Give You Exposure to the Fast-Growing Cannabis IndustryIs this 8.7% Dividend-Yielding Stock the Best Deal for Income Investors?Nike Aims to Bolster Retail Sales After Q3 Earnings Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Monday, April 8, 2024

This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout by 10%

If you're after a good dividend stock, it's important to consider one that has increased its payout over the years. Through regular dividend increases, you can see your dividend income rise in the future, which can help to offset the effects of inflation.

Last week, oil and gas company Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced that it was raising its dividend by 10%. With the increase, the company will now be paying shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.15. Since first paying a dividend in 2012, Phillips has been raising its dividend at an average compounded annual growth rate of 16%. The new annual dividend rate of $4.60 per share means that its yield is up to 2.7% -- that's about double the S&P 500 average.

To collect $1,000 in dividends from the stock over the course of a full year, you would need to invest approximately $37,000 into the company.

The oil and gas company's strategic investments in energy infrastructure and innovation, alongside its commitment to safety and sustainability, position Phillips as a key player in the energy sector.

In 2023, Phillips reported more than $7 billion in profit on sales of $147.4 billion. Its strong bottom line means there could be room for more dividend increases in the future as Phillips' payout ratio is less than 30%. The stock is also a potentially attractive value buy, trading at just 11 times its trailing earnings.

For dividend investors looking for exposure to the oil and gas sector, Phillips makes for an attractive stock to buy. Year to date, its shares are up 28%.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks