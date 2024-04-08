Durendal Resources Unveils Terradx: Revolutionizing The Discovery Of Critical Metals With Cutting-Edge Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durendal Resources (“ Durendal ” or the“ Company ”), is thrilled to announce the launch of TerraDX, the ground-breaking integrated operating system poised to transform the search for critical metals vital to a sustainable future. TerraDX promises to streamline the mineral exploration process by making earth science data more accessible and actionable. Registrations for early access to TerraDX are now open at



TerraDX stands out as a high-performance, web-based Geographic Information System (' GIS ') platform, meticulously designed to democratize access to earth science data. By facilitating the seamless discovery, manipulation, and sharing of structured and unstructured data, TerraDX fosters a community-driven approach to mineral exploration. This innovative platform combines advanced data analysis tools and social features, enabling users to share insights, rate information, and collaboratively refine exploration strategies.

"With TerraDX, we are not merely launching a new product; we are spearheading a revolution in how geologists and technology come together to unlock the earth's mineral potential. Our platform is set to redefine industry standards, paving the way for a more efficient, collaborative, and open era in mineral exploration," said Colby Mintram, Chief Executive Officer of Durendal Resources.

Notably, TerraDX encourages a collaborative environment where users can contribute to and benefit from a shared knowledge base. The platform's unique social features empower everyone from seasoned geologists to enthusiasts to share data, insights, and innovative ideas, thereby stimulating creativity and accelerating breakthroughs in mineral discovery. This inclusive approach ensures that valuable exploration concepts receive the attention and resources they deserve.

About Durendal Resources Inc.

Durendal Resources Inc. is at the forefront of global mineral exploration and technology development. With a keen focus on critical metals, the company is dedicated to advancing exploration opportunities through innovative technologies. TerraDX represents Durendal Resources' commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of mineral exploration, ensuring the responsible sourcing of the metals essential for human advancement.

For a chance to be among the first to experience the future of mineral exploration with TerraDX, register now at

Contact

Colby Mintram

Chief Executive Officer

...