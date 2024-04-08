South Korea's Second Reconnaissance Satellite Enters Target Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Falcon 9 rocket of the American company SpaceX has launchedthe second South Korean reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the Korean DefenseMinistry via foreign media outlets.

"The second military reconnaissance satellite of the ArmedForces of the Republic of Korea successfully disconnected from therocket at about 09:02 (04:02 Baku time) and entered the targetorbit," the ministry said.

According to the plans, at about 09:11, the satellite wassupposed to establish communication with a "foreign groundstation."

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the territory of the SpaceCenter named after John F. Kennedy in the U.S. state of Florida onApril 7, local time, but at 08:17 Seoul time on April 8 (03:17 Bakutime on April 8).

The technical equipment of the satellite allows you to collectdata regardless of weather conditions, Yonhap points out. In total,Seoul plans to launch five reconnaissance vehicles by 2025, whichwill allow monitoring the DPRK with an interval of two hours.