India To Overtake China In Economic Growth In 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

India may overtake China in terms of economic growth by 2028, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

According to forecasts by Barclays and other investment banks,India may become the engine of global economic growth instead ofChina during the next five-year term of Prime Minister NarendraModi (the country's general elections will be held in May).

Bloomberg Economics estimates are more optimistic: in thebaseline scenario, by the end of this decade, India's economicgrowth rate will accelerate to 9%, and China's will slow down to3.5%. Under the most pessimistic scenario, which assumes the growthof the Indian economy by 6.5%, India will be able to overtake Chinain 2037.

Now India's GDP is $3.5 trillion, and China's is $17.8 trillion's economy grew by 5.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of2023. India's GDP in the third fiscal quarter (October-December)grew by 8.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to RBC, accelerating India's GDP growth is one ofModi's main election promises: in 2023, he stated that if he headsthe government for the third time, he will do everything to raisethe country's economy "to the first place in the world."

The authorities are trying to make it more competitive, whichattracts the West. However, foreign companies that want to dobusiness in India face various difficulties, from bad roads tobureaucracy and a shortage of skilled workers. To fix this andbypass China in terms of GDP growth, the authorities need to focuson infrastructure construction, urban development, as well as thequality of the workforce.

In the summer of 2023, Goldman Sachs experts assumed thatIndia's economy would become the second largest in the world by2075, overtaking Japan, Germany and the United States and comingclose to China. According to the bank's forecasts, the size ofChina's economy in 52 years will amount to 57 trillion dollars,India - 52.5 trillion, the United States - 51.5 trillion.