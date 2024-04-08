Coca-Cola To Invest $165 Million In Construction Of Two Factories In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Coca-Cola Ichimligi Uzbekiston, Ltd will invest $165 million inthe construction of two factories in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

A plant for the production of soft drinks with an area of 18.5hectares will open in the Samarkand region. Annual production willbe 280 million liters, and the number of new jobs created will be200.

The cost of the plant construction project is estimated at $133million, of which $115 million will be foreign investment from theDutch company CCI International Holland B.V.

It is planned to export products from the Samarkand enterpriseto the CIS countries. The launch of the facility is scheduled forthe second quarter of this year.

Another project is a plant for the production of carbonateddrinks in the Namangan region, which was presented to ShavkatMirziyoyev on March 25. A plant with an annual output of 198million liters will be built on an area of 14.2 hectares. Theproject is estimated at $50 million, which will be invested by aforeign investor represented by CCI International Holland B.V.

Construction work is scheduled to be completed in the fourthquarter of this year, with an opening scheduled for the firstquarter of 2025.

The location of the plant in the Namangan region was chosenbased on its proximity to neighboring countries, which simplifieslogistics for the export of finished products. As a result of thelaunch of the facility, 300 new employees will be employed.

CCI Uzbekistan noted that production facilities will primarilybe focused on meeting the needs of the domestic market.

In addition, both enterprises are introducing technologies thatcan reduce energy consumption by 10-15%, as well as purify waterused in production for reuse. Over the past two years, Coca-Colahas managed to reduce water consumption by 12% - from 2 to 1.76liters.

Coca-Cola İçecek closed the deal to privatize Coca-Cola BottlersUzbekistan in September 2021. The state stake of 57.1% of sharescost the distributor $252 million.

The purchase followed nearly nine months of negotiations afterthe Turkish company submitted a bid in January of that year. Theapplicants submitted their price proposals in June, and in Augustit became known that Coca-Cola İçecek would buy the asset.