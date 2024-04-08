Azerbaijan, UN Develop New Cooperation Plan For 2026-2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A new cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and the UN for2026-2030 has been developed, Gular Fatali, the Data ManagementOfficer supporting the UN Resident Coordinator, said during ameeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on theimplementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable DevelopmentCooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

"This document represents a roadmap developed for the purpose ofstructuring and coordinating the activities of the organization. Aseries of stages is planned from April 2024 to March 2026, startingwith the preparation of initial data, strategic planning, andending with the implementation of specific projects andinitiatives," the official said.

According to her, key points of the plan include conductingstrategic seminars, obtaining approval of necessary documents atthe management level, and signing agreements.

"Significant attention is also paid to the integration of modernmonitoring mechanisms, which underscores the organization's focuson results and effectiveness. The stages of the plan are carefullyplanned and organized in a logical sequence, reflecting acomprehensive approach to long-term development and optimization ofworkflow," she added.