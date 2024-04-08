US Ambassador Meets With Azerbaijani Conductor Of University Of Texas Symphony Orchestra

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby met with Farhad Khudiyev,conductor of the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, Azernewsreports, citing the post shared on the Embassy's X account.
"It was a pleasure to meet Farhad Khudiyev and discuss theimportant role of music as a bridge between Americans andAzerbaijanis.
I wish him success in his upcoming performances and thank theAzerbaijan-American Music Foundation for making his visitpossible," the ambassador emphasized.
MENAFN08042024000195011045ID1108072837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.