US Ambassador Meets With Azerbaijani Conductor Of University Of Texas Symphony Orchestra

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby met with Farhad Khudiyev,conductor of the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, Azernewsreports, citing the post shared on the Embassy's X account.

"It was a pleasure to meet Farhad Khudiyev and discuss theimportant role of music as a bridge between Americans andAzerbaijanis.

I wish him success in his upcoming performances and thank theAzerbaijan-American Music Foundation for making his visitpossible," the ambassador emphasized.