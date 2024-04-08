National Guard Soldiers Destroy 16 Russian Tanks, 94 Artillery Systems In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 16 Russian tanks and 94 artillery systems in the past week.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Good news from the National Guard. Over the past week, our fighters destroyed 16 tanks, 94 artillery systems, 69 armored vehicles, 65 vehicles, 9 ammunition depots, 6 EW systems," Klymenko wrote. Read also:
Defense forces destroy
two Russian air defense systems in Ukraine's south
In addition, 72 dugouts with enemy personnel were destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 890 soldiers and 13 tanks in Ukraine over the past day.
Photo: National Guard
MENAFN08042024000193011044ID1108072834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.