Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones Shot Down Over Odesa Region


4/8/2024 3:12:42 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down two enemy reconnaissance drones in the sky over the Odesa region.

This was reported by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 8, 2024, in the Odesa region, soldiers from the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 7, the Defense Forces destroyed two enemy reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea.

