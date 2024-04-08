One Killed, Three Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and three more were injured in enemy shelling on Monday, April 8.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Faceboo post, Ukrinform reports.

"At least one person was killed and three more were wounded in today's shelling of the Donetsk region," said Filashkin.

According to him, in Chasiv Yar, enemy artillery strikes killed a 77-year-old woman and damaged six private houses.

At least six people injured in enemy attack on industrial facility in

Three people were injured in Selydove when the enemy struck a nine-story building.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 7, Russian troops fired 10 times at settlements in three districts of the Donetsk region, injuring one civilian and damaging houses.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, FB