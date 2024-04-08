No Reports Of Significant Damage After Drone Explosion At ZNPP - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a drone hit the premises of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, no significant damage was recorded that could threaten nuclear safety.

That's according to Andrii Yusov, the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, who spoke with Ukrinform.

"There is currently no information about significant damage that would threaten nuclear safety," he said.

According to Yusov, the intelligence is monitoring the situation at the ZNPP, and no changes have been observed.

Ukraine not involved in armed provocations at Russia-occupied nuclear plant

"There are Russian troops and heavy weapons on the plant's premises, strikes are regularly launched from the plant, as well as drones. Part of the premises has been mined. This is what we can state," added the GUR representative.

Drones hit surveillance and military equipment at ZNPP - IAEA

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday, April 7, three drones reportedly hit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the nearby area, damaging the surveillance and communication equipment on the roof of the unit 6 reactor, as well as a military vehicle .

Photo: bbc