U.S. National Defense Strategy Commission Chair Visits Ukraine

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, held a meeting with Jane Harman, Chair of the U.S. Commission on the National Defense Strategy.

This was reported on Telegram by the Ministry's press service, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, the U.S. is reviewing its defense strategy, and Ukraine plays an important role in this process. What is happening on our frontlines, the technology and strategies applied by Ukrainian manufacturers and the military are the future of the world's defense industry," the report reads.

Kamyshyn noted that he had a meeting with the head of the U.S. Commission on the National Defense Strategy, Jane Harman, emphasizing Ukraine's readiness to share its experience with partners.

He also noted that the future of the Ukrainian defense sector lies with direct integration into the defense industry network of the EU and NATO. The first defense and industrial strategy of the EU, adopted early this year, already sees Ukraine as a future part of the system. Now it is up for the United States to make the relevant move, the report notes.

As reported, in developing defense production capabilities, the European Union should take into account the existing defense needs and military-industrial capabilities of Ukraine, which should become an integral part of the European defense industry. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this in Brussels where she spoke at the annual conference of the European Defense Agency (EDA).