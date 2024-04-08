Russian Bombs Kill One, Injure Five In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy and Bilopillia, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform learned.

According to prosecutors, at around 15:15, the invaders launched an airstrike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy, as a result of which three civilians were left injured.

In addition, at 15:30, the enemy launched three aerial bombs at the central part of Bilopillia in the Sumy district. As a result of the strike, a woman was killed and two other civilians were injured.

Civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles sustained damage.

A pre-trial inquiry has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office