In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Missile Targeting Enterprise Kills Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook.

According to the inquiry, the attack was reported at around 12:30 on Monday. The missile hit one of the enterprises.

"As a result of the strike, three civilians died and there are also wounded. Casualty reports are being verified," the OGP said.

Law enforcers initiated proceedings into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The probe is underway.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the regional military administration announced that at least six people were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office