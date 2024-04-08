               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Six Russian Attacks Recorded In Nikopol District


4/8/2024 3:12:42 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery throughout the day.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Under the attack of artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol district experienced six enemy attacks during the day. They hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community," Lysak wrote.

Read also: Enemy attacked Nikopol district eight times since yesterday evening, utility company damaged

According to him, one private house was destroyed to the ground, and another six were damaged. Five outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and several power lines were also damaged.

As reported, a 21-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were injured in Nikopol as a result of the shelling.

