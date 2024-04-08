France Evacuates 17 Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 18 (KUNA) -- France has evacuated 17 of its citizens from the beleagured Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.
The ministry said in a statement that the authorities would remain on alert to help French citizens in Gaza to leave the enclave, "if they wish so."
Number of French citizens who have departed Gaza since November has reached 160. (end)
ma
MENAFN08042024000071011013ID1108072680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.