France Evacuates 17 Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 18 (KUNA) -- France has evacuated 17 of its citizens from the beleagured Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the authorities would remain on alert to help French citizens in Gaza to leave the enclave, "if they wish so."

Number of French citizens who have departed Gaza since November has reached 160. (end)

