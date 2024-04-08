KRCS Distributes Meals To Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature

KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Monday distributed 1,600 meals to laborers as part of its charitable project "iftar saem."

The society has expanded humanitarian activities during the fasting month of Ramadan, in line with the religion of Islam.

It had distributed such meals since onset of the blessed month and carried out various charitable projects in and outside Kuwait. (end)

