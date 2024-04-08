Medical Teams Collect Martyrs' Corpses In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 8 (KUNA) -- Medical teams in Gaza retrieved scores of martyrs' corpses in the devastated district of Khan Younes and other war-ravaged regions in the enclave on Monday.

Local health authorities reported that the medics located 56 bodies after the withdrawal of the occupation Israeli forces from Khan Younes. Eight members of a single family were found and buried together.

Moreover, the corpses of nine martyrs, including three who had been killed in a drone attack in Al-Nusairat camp and a female body located in Al-Qarara, were transported Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

The body of an unidentified martyr and the corpses of a woman and a boy were also taken to hospital.

The local health authorities had declared that the total number of the martyrs climbed to 33,175 in addition to 75,886 wounded -- since October 7. (end)

