Kuwait Interior Underc. Orders Release Of Policemen On Eid Occasion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- The Interior Undersecretary General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday ordered the release of policemen held behind bars for disciplinary cases.

The duration they had spent behind bars was considered a sufficient penalty, and their release would be effective as of the end of the last day of Ramadan, the undersecretary ordered, noting that the gesture was made on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (falling on Wednesday).

The public relations and information directorate general of the Ministry of Interior said in a press release that the decision was made upon instructions by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on the Eid occasion.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense declared that upon instructions by minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf, the army Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Bandar Al-Mazyan, ordered release of military personnel held for disciplinary cases.

It said in a statement that the gracious gesture by the minister came out of his faith in participating with the military personnel and their families the happy Eid occasion. (end) ahk