Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Postponing The Start Of The 18Th Legislative Term To May 14Th


4/8/2024 3:04:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Amir signs decree postponing the start of the 18th legislative term to May 14th
