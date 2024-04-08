               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Adjourns Start Of National Assembly's 18Th Legislative Term To May 14


4/8/2024 3:04:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed Monday a decree postponing the first regular session of the National Assembly's 18th legislative term to Tuesday, May 14. (end)
ibi



MENAFN08042024000071011013ID1108072675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search