Kuwait Amir Adjourns Start Of National Assembly's 18Th Legislative Term To May 14

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed Monday a decree postponing the first regular session of the National Assembly's 18th legislative term to Tuesday, May 14. (end) ibi

