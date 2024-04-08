Tuesday Last Fasting Day -- Kuwait Sighting Authority

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- The legitimate crescent sighting authority announced on Monday that Tuesday would be the last day of the fasting month of Ramadan. Justice Adel Bouresli, reading the authority's statement, affirmed that the crescent was not sighted, thus tomorrow would be a day of fasting and Wednesday would be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. (end) rk

