King Meets Figures From Palestinian Refugee Camps, Reaffirms Strength Of Jordan's Internal Front

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday said at a meeting with figures from Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan that Jordanians are strong in their unity and dedication to the security and prosperity of their nation.During the meeting, held at Madareb Bani Hashem at the Royal Hashemite Court, His Majesty said a strong and stable Jordan is best equipped to support its Arab brothers, especially the Palestinians.According to a royal court statement, the King said Jordan is making intense diplomatic efforts to stop the injustice against Gazans, while also continuing to provide aid by land and air.Jordan has stood against attempts to question its honest positions since the establishment of the state, yet the Kingdom has never abandones its values and its clear role, His Majesty said.The King reaffirmed that Jordan will always stand for goodwill and honourable positions, in line with its deep-rooted principles.His Majesty expressed pride in the efforts of Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, and their dedication to Jordan and its noble causes, adding, "we will always be one in service of Jordan and its future".For their part, the camp representatives reiterated their support for the King, commending Jordan's honourable position towards Gazans.They thanked His Majesty's efforts in highlighting the Palestinian cause to the international community, stressing the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Speakers also commended Jordan's financial and political support for UNRWA, as well as implementing a number of Royal initiatives in various sectors in refugee camps, while congratulating His Majesty on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi, and Department of Palestinian Affairs Director Rafiq Khirfan attended the meeting.]