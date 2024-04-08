Grand Mufti To Announce Eid Date Tuesday

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- The Grand Mufti of Jordan, Ahmed Hasanat, called for the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal Tuesday to determine the date of Eid al-Fitr.According to a statement, Hasanat announced that fatwa offices would open across the Kingdom tomorrow to receive citizens who would testify about the sighting of the crescent moon to determine the Eid date.

