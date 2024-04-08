JCD Director Instructs To Facilitate Procedures At Border Crossings During Eid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 8 (Petra) -- The Director General of Jordan Customs (JCD), Major General Jalal Qudah, toured the Al-Omari Customs Office, and checked first-hand on the workflow and services provided to passengers.Qudah directed that all possible facilities should be provided for users of border crossings, whether Jordanian citizens returning to spend the Eid al-Fitr holiday among their families, or nationals of neighboring countries who use Jordanian border crossings.During the tour, Qudah was briefed by Al-Omari Customs Office Director, Brigadier General Salem Shloul, on services provided to passengers coming from Gulf countries.Shloul said that 138,000 vehicles were handled through the office during the first quarter of this year, an increase of 41,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year, while the number of arrivals through the office reached 37,000 vehicles during the month of Ramadan alone.Shloul added that Al-Omari Customs Office was reinforced with the necessary customs cadres to deal with the incoming numbers of passengers and vehicles, which provided customs and humanitarian services in full cooperation and coordination with the security authorities and agencies working at the office.Qudah lauded the efforts of workers at the office, along with those of other security and government agencies, and their contributions to serve citizens and visitors to the Kingdom and facilitate their transactions.