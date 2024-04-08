18,269 Vehicles Cleared In Q1: JFZIC President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 8 (Petra) -- Vehicle clearance during the first quarter of this year grew by 35.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the President of the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC), Mohammad Bustanji."18,269 vehicles were cleared during the first quarter of this year, compared to 13,494 vehicles for the same period last year," Bustanji said Monday in a statement.He added that the clearance of electric vehicles increased by 122 percent to 12,617 vehicles in the first quarter of this year, compared to 5,686 vehicles in the same period last year.On the other hand, the clearance of gasoline cars decreased by 59 percent, as 1355 vehicles were cleared during the first quarter of this year compared to 3309 vehicles in the first quarter of last year, while the number of hybrid cars cleared during the same period decreased to 2540 vehicles compared to 2782 vehicles, a decrease of 8.7 percent.Diesel vehicles recorded a slight increase of 2.3 percent, reaching 1,757 vehicles in the first quarter of this year, compared to 1,717 vehicles for the same period in 2023.He pointed out that the volume of re-export of vehicles increased by 20.8 percent, with 1,030 vehicles re-exported during the first quarter of this year, compared to 9,132 vehicles for the same period last year, noting that these figures indicate the continuation of the Free Zone's key role as a regional center for vehicle trade.Bustanji emphasized JFZIC's commitment to the principles of real prices with a low profit margin, noting that the zone does not provide any misleading advertisements to consumers regarding prices or offer fictitious discounts.He explained that prices are subject to a level of discipline that ensures competitiveness between exhibitions, while emphasizing that the free zone strongly opposes the practice of advertising misleading discounts that may amount to offering discounts equivalent to the price of another vehicle.