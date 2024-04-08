Two Members Of Gogi, Dinesh Karala Gangs Held In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Delhi Police's Special Cell, in two separate operations, arrested two members of the infamous Jitender Gogi and Dinesh Karala gang, a police official said on Monday.

The gang members were identified as Rahul aka Motu, 29, a resident of Haryana's Jind district, and Naveen aka Sonu, 29, a resident of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manoj C. said that on April 4, specific input was received about the location of Rahul, who had been on the run since December 24, 2020, and also declared a proclaimed offender in a case, and subsequently, he was apprehended from Samrat Ashok Chowk, Rohini.

In another operation, the team obtained specific information indicating that a man, previously incarcerated in Tihar Jail for robbery and Arms Act violations, had established close ties with the Gogi-Dinesh Karala gang.

"He had become involved in illicit activities at the direction of this gang, which was actively seeking to recruit new members to carry out the elimination of a member of the Sonu Daryapur gang, under the directives of an individual known as Jitender, alias Bantu, who was serving time in jail. The targeted suspect was impeding their illegal operations," the DCP said.

Further investigation revealed the identity of this man as Naveen.

"Recognising a significant risk that he, along with newly -recruited members of the gang, might be utilised to eliminate rival gang members or their supporters, the team intensified their efforts to apprehend him swiftly," the DCP said.

"On April 5, Naveen was successfully apprehended from Rohini," he added.