Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

08 APRIL 2024

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 9 April 2024, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 8 April 2024 was 86.8p per share.

