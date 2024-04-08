Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
08 APRIL 2024
In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 9 April 2024, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 8 April 2024 was 86.8p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
