Congress Names Sachin Sawant As 'Star Campaigner' Replacing Sanjay Nirupam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Congress on Monday appointed Maharashtra unit party general secretary Sachin Sawant as a 'star campaigner' for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Aggressive but soft-spoken, Sawant has replaced Sanjay Nirupam – who was expelled from the Congress on April 3 – after he spewed venom at the party leadership and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Mumbai North West seat.
A letter to the effect was sent to the Election Commission urging it to take note of the name-change in the party's 40 star campaigners' list by the AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday.
An Electronics Engineer and IT Consultant, the media-savvy Sawant had earlier headed the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's Communications.
