Biotech Stock News Bite - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Stock Soars On Clinical Pipeline And 2024 Key Priorities And Goals

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN ), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines is one of NASDAQ's top gainers today and the stock is trending on Yahoo Finance, currently trading at $3.8955, up $1.6955 or 77.0682%. The stock had a morning high of $5.47 on volume of over 36 Million/.

The Company's CEO, Wa'el Hashad, issued the following letter to Longeveron shareholders:

I am delighted to mark my first anniversary as CEO of Longeveron this month. It has been an extraordinary journey thus far, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead such a pioneering organization dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovations in regenerative medicine.

Upon joining Longeveron, I set out with a clear objective: to develop a strategic roadmap building on the strength of our science while acknowledging the realities of the capital market environment. Longeveron's foundation in cutting-edge cellular therapy research, coupled with the promise of Lomecel-BTM, positions us to profoundly impact patients' lives for the better by addressing numerous unmet medical needs with U.S. market potential opportunities of up to approximately $10-$18 billion.

Today, I am excited to update you on our overall strategy, business objectives, approach to capital allocation, and 2024 key priorities and goals.

Strategic Overview:

Our focus remains steadfast on raising the funds necessary to continue our operations and delivering transformative solutions to patients and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.

Our lead investigational product is Lomecel-BTM, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. We believe that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, we can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult diseases and conditions.

In 2024, we are focusing our efforts on two of our most promising programs: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS); and Alzheimer's Disease.

HLHS:

HLHS is a rare pediatric disease affecting approximately 1000 live births per year in the US. The results of our successful Phase 1 trial showed 100% transplant free survival of all subjects at up to 5 years of age. Based on historical data, approximately 20% of patients would have been expected to receive a heart transplant or have died by age five. In response to our positive initial data, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded our HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Rare Pediatric Disease designation, Orphan Drug designation, and Fast Track designation, each of which offer benefits to our development and regulatory processes.

At present, we have completed approximately 60% of the enrollment of our randomized Phase 2 clinical trial that builds upon our successful Phase 1 trial. Our Phase 2 trial will compare outcomes of babies treated with the standard of care (SOC) plus Lomecel-BTM vs. the SOC alone. We expect this trial to finish enrollment in 2024 with data read-out at the end of 2025. We are laser focused on the effective execution of this program and we will be communicating with the FDA regarding the potential to use this trial as a pivotal trial for accelerated or final approval of Lomecel-BTM for HLHS.

Alzheimer's Disease:

In our Alzheimer's Disease (AD) program, we recently completed our Phase 2a CLEAR-MIND trial with 49 patients that builds upon our successful Phase 1 trial. The results of our CLEAR MIND trial provided encouraging signals of efficacy that clearly warrant further investigation.

As such, we are aggressively pursuing partnerships and funding opportunities to move this exciting program forward. Given the massive unmet need presented by AD, large resources are potentially available from federal and private funding sources. We will be heavily focused on seeking partnership opportunities and/or non-dilutive funding for this program.

