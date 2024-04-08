Who Are The Most Successful Forex Traders In India?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Most Successful Forex Traders in IndiaShashikant Sharma

Shashikant Sharma became the wealthiest Forex trader in India at 34. His journey began as a 22-year-old and followed the same path most traders can relate to. He browsed the internet and came across an article covering Forex. It intrigued him enough to start his Forex journey.

Shashikant Sharma anchors his Forex strategy on the“if you can believe in something great, then you can achieve something great” ideology, which kept him going amid heavy losses in his early days.

Without support from his family, he focused on learning and exploring various strategies.

On his path to Forex success, he never forgot his religious background. Shashikant Sharma follows the teachings of Lord Rama.



Education is paramount.

Work hard, work smart, and repeat it daily.

Never quit but learn from your mistakes.

Trading losses are part of the path to becoming a profitable Forex trader. Success requires determination, perseverance, and smart analytical skills.

The positive lessons in Shashikant Sharma's success story:



Forex trading is a lonely business. Friends and family may discourage traders from proceeding.

The cautionary lessons in Shashikant Sharma's success story:Pravin Khetan

Pravin Khetan became a leading figure in India among stock traders. He also ranks among the most published content creators covering investing.

With 18+ years of experience, dating back to 2005, he counts 2008 as his most successful year, with a 400%+ profit during the global financial crisis.

He published four books, and well-known publications like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Forex to Stocks, and the Global Association of Risk Professionals featured him. Pravin Khetan is also a visiting faculty at India's top colleges, including BITS-Pilani, FMS-Delhi, IMT, IMS, and 20+ other colleges. Since 2011, Pravin Khetan started tutoring international programs such as CFA and FRM.

Traders can subscribe to his YouTube channel, joining 348K+ traders. Pravin Khetan also sells an educational course teaching technical analysis, fundamental analysis , futures and options trading , Forex trading, and commodity trading.

Pravin is a day trader , and the use of the volume profile indicator is the basis of his trading strategy.



The first step to successful Forex trading is education.

Great crises create the next generation of leaders.

Focuses on simple day trading strategies, never keeping overnight positions . Understand the importance of entry and exit levels.

The positive lessons in Pravin Khetan's success story:

Not all lessons apply to all Forex traders.

The cautionary lessons in Pravin Khetan's success story:Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed the“Big Bull of India,” was an Indian billionaire and ranked among the 500 wealthiest individuals globally.

He was known for his stock market predictions and bullish outlooks but was also once investigated for insider trading. After his death, he received the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

His interest in trading began by overhearing a conversation about the stock market between his father and a friend. His father mentored him but never gave him money to invest, and he forbade him to borrow money from friends. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made his first investment in 1985 while attending college and grew into one of the best-known stock traders in India. He managed his account at Rare Enterprises, an asset management firm he founded.

Indian Prime Minister Modi, following the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said:“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty, and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening for the financial world.”

Rakesh's trading strategy was based upon fundamental analysis and long-term thinking.



Start at an early age.

Only rely on a mentor you can trust.

Never borrow money to invest. Start small, invest smart, and grow over time.

The positive lessons in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's success story:



Make sure you comply with rules and regulations . Nobody is big enough to avoid fines for misconduct or criminal behavior.

The cautionary lessons in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's success story:Raamdeo Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal is a well-known stock trader, former billionaire, and influential Indian businessman. He co-authored two books, Corporate Numbers Game and The Art of Wealth Creation, and counts US investor Warren Buffet as his mentor.

He structured his investment approach based on the Oracle of Omaha's investment philosophy after meeting Warren Buffet following investment losses related to the Harshad Mehta scam. Raamdeo Agrawal carefully studies every investment letter Warren Buffet publishes. Before meeting Buffest, Raamdeo Agrawal held a portfolio with 225 stocks, which he reduced to just 15 stocks afterward.

He began his trading career as a sub-broker in 1987 and made his first fortune during the bull run of the Harshad Mehta scam of the 1990s before losing most of his capital. He rebuilt his wealth following intense education and co-founded Motilal Oswal Financial Services, of which he and his family own 36%. Some of Raamdeo Agrawal's best-known investments include Hero Honda, Infosys, and Eicher Motors, where he participated as an early investor.

Raamdeo's trading strategy is based upon corporate analysis, patience, and long-term thinking.



You can always rebuild your wealth.

Learn from your losses.

Focus your capital on a few investments.

Over-diversification is an unwise investment strategy. Know what to look for from an investment and ignore the rest.

The positive lessons in Raamdeo Agrawal's success story:



Scams can erode your capital. Even the best-known investors can fall victim to scams.

The cautionary lessons in Raamdeo Agrawal's success story:Anish Singh Thakur

Anish Singh Thakur belongs to the younger Forex traders on this list. He began trading at 19, focusing on price action strategies and risk management techniques. The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, and other well-known publications have featured Anish Singh Thakur after founding the Booming Bulls Academy.

He received the“Millennium Brilliance Award” for the best trainer in the stock market industry, having tutored 27,000+ traders. The Atal Achievement Awards in 2022 recognized his Booming Bulls Academy as the“Most Trusted Stock Market Learning Platform in India.”

The Booming Bulls Academy YouTube channel has 2M+ subscribers and 1.5K videos. Anish Singh Thakur offers insightful recommendations and investment strategies. He stresses the importance of working smarter and harder and relying on in-depth research and analysis while ignoring recommendations made by others. The latter part contradicts his service of offering advice, but traders can learn valuable lessons from his overall approach to investing and trading.

Anish is a stock trader and teaches both short and long-term setups based upon price action.



Conduct in-depth research and analysis.

Work smarter and harder than the competition.

Ignore the recommendations of others. A business-friendly jurisdiction is crucial for successful traders.

The positive lessons in Anish Singh Thakur's success story:

His way of trading may not suit traders with a different ideology.

The cautionary lessons in Anish Singh Thakur's success story:Atul Shrivastava

Atul Shrivastava has 15+ years of experience and founded the Fin Baba YouTube channel, featuring 550K+ subscribers.

He combines technical and fundamental analysis to identify trading opportunities and emphasizes the importance of risk management. His consistent profits made him a role model for aspiring traders across India. He focuses on Indian traders and maintains a low profile overall but has earned a reputation as a knowledgeable professional in financial markets.



Combine technical and fundamental analysis .

Learn proper risk management. Follow your trading plan .

The positive lessons in Atul Shrivastava's success story:

Lack of verifiable success outside of India.

The cautionary lessons in Atul Shrivastava's success story:How to Become a Successful Forex Trader in India

Below are tips on becoming a successful Forex trader in India, which can shorten your learning curve.



Education

Discipline

Patience

Flexibility

Risk management.

Follow your path.

Trade a strategy suitable to your personality.

Ignore the recommendations of others. Learn from your mistakes.

How to join the ranks of the most successful Forex traders in India?Bottom Line

The most successful Forex traders in India share similarities, which beginners can use as an inspiration, but they have also plotted their own course, which is important. It is also necessary to use one of the best Forex brokers in India if you want to trade Forex successfully

What is the average salary of a Forex trader in India?

No data exists to answer this question, as it depends on individual circumstances.

Is Forex trading risky in India?

Forex trading involves risks that successful traders manage.

How much tax do Forex traders pay in India?

Indian Forex traders must consult a legal professional for tax advice.

Who is the highest-paid trader in India?

No data exists to answer this question, as tax records are not public.

Do all the most successful Indian traders primarily trade in the Forex market?

Most traders from this list primarily trade stocks but have expanded into Forex.

Can beginners replicate the success of the most successful traders?

Every successful trader must forge their path, as what works for one trader does not work for another, but beginners can learn lessons from other traders.

Are there any female traders on the list of the most successful Indian traders?

No female traders are on this list.

How can I learn from (these?) the most successful traders?

Beginners can learn from similarities of successful traders while plotting their course through the Forex market.

Christopher Lewis

Christopher Lewis has been trading Forex for several years. He writes about Forex for many online publications, including his own site, aptly named The Trader Guy.