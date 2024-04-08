Sitepro™ Rentals Continues Growth In Houston And Surrounding Areas - Opens Branch In Dayton, TX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteProTM Rentals announced the opening of a new branch location in Dayton, Texas giving the equipment rental company a larger footprint to better support the greater Houston market. The 9,200 square foot facility on nearly six acres is SitePro's 17th location opened to date and its 12th in Texas. The new location will be managed by industry veteran Francisco Espinoza, who previously managed equipment rental branches in both the Austin and Houston markets prior to joining SitePro.

“The Dayon branch will help us connect our equipment rental locations in College Station, Houston, and even Louisiana to further establish our presence in these growing markets, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve those needing equipment rental solutions and reliable no-hassle service,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro.

Located at 7560 FM 1960, near the Grand Parkway east of Huffman (77535), this site will carry a full line of aerial, earthmoving, compaction, power generation and material handling equipment and more.“We're very excited to open a new branch in the fast-growing Dayton market,” said Tim Rule, SitePro Rentals President.“SitePro's value proposition is built around people, service, and technology, with people at the top of the list. We look forward to building lasting relationships with Dayton area customers.”

SitePro Rentals-a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies-specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

