Surgical Sutures Market Eyes Revenue Worth US$5.9 Bn In 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America Leads Due to its Robust Healthcare Infrastructure, While Asia Pacific Gears up to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate Through 2030. Expanding Populations, and Healthcare Access will Drive the Market Ahead. Major Players Include Ethicon, Medtronic, and Braun Melsungen. London, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global surgical sutures market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge from approximately US$3.9 Bn in 2022 to an estimated US$5.9 Bn by 2030 . This growth trajectory is underpinned by several key factors, including the increasing number of surgical procedures, ageing populations, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The market has been anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2030 . This growth is primarily driven by the escalating surgical activity globally, coupled with continuous innovations in suture design and technology. Moreover, technological advancements and the expansion of healthcare markets worldwide are serving as catalysts, further propelling market growth. Get Sample Copy of Report at: REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$3.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$5.9 Bn CAGR 6.2% Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Advent of Technology in Design and Features of Suture Supportive Reimbursement Scenario Segmentation

By Product Type (Absorbable Sutures – Natural Sutures, Synthetic Sutures, Non-absorbable Sutures – Nylon, Polypropylene, Silk, Other Non-absorbable Sutures)

By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurology Surgery, Other Applications) By End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Furthermore, favourable reimbursement scenarios are incentivising healthcare providers to opt for high-quality sutures, which are instrumental in ensuring optimal patient outcomes and reducing the risk of complications.

The increasing number of surgical methods is fueling the demand for a diverse range of sutures, from traditional to advanced types. Technological advancements are not only enhancing patient outcomes but also revolutionising surgical procedures, making them more precise and efficient.

The global surgical sutures market is projected to experience substantial growth, increasing from approximately US$3.9 billion in 2022 to an estimated US$5.9 billion by 2030. This surge is fueled by rising surgical procedures, ageing populations, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Technological advancements, such as absorbable and antimicrobial sutures, are key drivers, alongside favourable reimbursement scenarios. Dominated by natural sutures, especially in cardiovascular surgery, the market also sees rapid growth in synthetic sutures and ophthalmic surgery.

Key Research Insights



Absorbable sutures continue to be the most widely preferred suture type category that accounts for 65% market share.

Cardiovascular surgery to be the primary application segment, followed by the ophthalmic surgery segment. North America's surgical sutures market represents around 47% revenue share.



Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Biocompatibility Secures Dominance of Natural Sutures

Natural sutures like catgut and silk remain prevalent due to their biocompatibility, and long-standing track record of safe usage.

However, synthetic sutures such as PGA and PGCL are experiencing the highest CAGR owing to their versatility and advanced properties.

The adoption of absorbable sutures with controlled absorption rates is gaining momentum, eliminating the need for suture removal, and enhancing patient comfort.

Natural sutures like catgut and silk continue to dominate the market due to their biocompatibility and safety profile.

However, synthetic sutures such as PGA and PGCL are witnessing rapid adoption, driven by their advanced properties and predictable absorption rates.

Cardiovascular Surgery at the Forefront of Adoption

The cardiovascular surgery segment dominates the market due to the precise and durable sutures required for procedures like heart bypass surgery, and valve replacement.

Cardiovascular surgery remains the leading market segment, demanding sutures with precision and durability.

Ophthalmic surgery is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements and an aging population driving the need for surgical interventions.

Technological advancements and an ageing population have contributed to the rapid growth of ophthalmic surgery, necessitating delicate yet strong sutures to meet specialised requirements.

Clinics and Hospitals Prime Healthcare Settings

Hospitals and clinics capture the largest market share, being the primary settings for surgical procedures.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are witnessing the highest CAGR owing to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in catering to outpatient surgeries.

Key Report Highlights



Favourable reimbursement scenarios are encouraging healthcare facilities to invest in high-quality sutures, thereby improving patient care standards.

The integration of antimicrobial agents into sutures is emerging as a crucial innovation to prevent surgical site infections, thereby improving patient safety and post-operative outcomes. The advent of robotic-assisted suturing is revolutionising surgical procedures by providing surgeons with enhanced precision and control, ultimately leading to improved surgical outcomes and reduced patient trauma.



Insights into Regional Analysis

North America

The region dominates the surgical sutures market, thanks to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory framework.

A surge in surgical procedures and a robust investment in research and development contribute to North America's market leadership.

Asia Pacific

Experiencing the highest CAGR, Asia Pacific is propelled by factors such as a rapidly expanding population, increasing surgical procedures, and rising healthcare infrastructure.

Cost-effective manufacturing and availability of skilled labor further drive market growth in this region.

Key Market Companies in Surgical Sutures Industry



Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon, Inc.

3M Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Peters Surgical

Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

Surgical Specialties Corporation

DemeTech Corporation

Mellon Medical B.V. EndoEv

