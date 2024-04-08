Audit Bureau Announces 2024-2027 Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Audit Bureau announced the launch of its strategic plan for the years 2024-2027, as part of its endeavor to

move toward

to a new phase aimed at enhancing its work.

This initiative aims to

create a significant

shift in the nature of its work and the tasks it

carries out, in order for the Bureau to become a partner in the success of the

auditees.

The President of the Audit Bureau,

Dr. Radhi Al-Hamadeen, stated in a press release that the launch of the plan comes within the

context

of the reform

initiativesled by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein

which

includes plans for political, economic, and administrative reforms,

adding

that the plan, which serves as a roadmap for the work of the Bureau for the next four years, includes ambitious projects that align with the development of the

country

and the

best practices within the

international

audit institutions.

It is also rooted in the vision, mission, and professional values of the Audit Bureau, in accordance with the best international practices. The plan aims to focus on institutional and regulatory development, updating legislation, and establishing the necessary foundations

governing

the implementation of the Bureau's work and achieve its objectives efficiently, effectively, and distinctly.

Al-Hamadeen emphasized that the launch of this plan "coincides with the Silver Jubilee of the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein

and

the 72ndanniversary of the establishment of the Bureau under Article 119 of the 1952 Constitution,

and

in response to the visions of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. These visions were articulated in the royal discussion papers, particularly the sixth paper, which emphasized the need to improve the performance of

Jordanian

institutions and combat all forms of corruption to safeguard public funds from waste and loss."

Furthermore,

Al-Hamadeen pointed out that the objectives of the strategic plan were formulated afterdeep and comprehensive

discussions with wide group

of stakeholders

such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

(OECD),

as well as

conducting an intensive analysis of the current situation and the outcomes of the previous strategic plan,

using the Balanced Scorecard, through which the Bureau's strategy was formulated into strategic objectives, leading to priorities, innovative projects, and measurement tools to monitor and evaluate the strategy. Additionally, an analysis of the internal and external work environment of the Bureau (SWOT Analysis) was conducted to

enhancestrengths, leverage opportunities, address weaknesses, and mitigate threats,

to further develop and

bring about

a

significant movement

in performance that meets the expectations of all stakeholders.

Al-Hamadeen emphasized that the Bureau's

audit

of the government sector, which

covers

around 300 entities, is a significant factor in making a difference in citizens' livesand has

a positive impact as it instils

trust

in society, guides

those responsible for public

resource on how to utilize those resources, and raises awareness to promote desired

values and reinforce accountability mechanisms.

Additionally, by ensuring the delivery of high-quality services, the Bureau further enhances its role in safeguarding public resources and fostering good governance practices,

This, in turn, leads to more efficient decision-making. To

that end, the Bureau undertakes to enhance government accountability and transparency, emphasizing its strong connection to citizens, the National Assembly, stakeholders, and striving to be an exemplary institution to be emulated.

Al-Hamadeen affirmed that the plan,

which

emerged after extensive discussions with various stakeholders involved in the work of the Audit Bureau

to accurately reflect the Bureau's actual situation, underscores the collaborative role between the Bureau and the

auditees, and

empowers

them

to enhance accountability, public transparency, and good governance by developing operational mechanisms based on professional standards issued by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and best international practices.

This approach aims to produce effective

auditoutputs and recommendations that contribute to improving and developing the public sector, while also enhancing citizens' trust in the Bureau as the supreme audit institution.

Al-Hamadeen elaborated that the plan comprises nineteen

component

and five strategic objectives. Firstly, to ensure that the Audit Bureau becomes a professional and advanced institution by enhancing institutional capacities and human resources. Secondly, to strive for improving the management of state resources through enhancing the quality of audit processes and outputs. Thirdly, to reinforce principles of integrity and transparency and enhance internal control systems.

The fourth strategic objective relates to enhancing the Bureau's status and developing communication strategies with relevant stakeholders, while the final objective focuses on performing high-value audit and consultancy work.

In this context,

the

subordinate objectives have been set for these main objectives,

totalling

thirteen goals, to be implemented according to the plan outlined in forty-four projects and an executive program.

The main objectives have been set with a total of thirteen sub-objectives, which will be implemented in accordance with the specific plan, forty-four projects and an operational

program.



In conclusion, it is emphasized

that the sub-objectives are time-bound, as the executing

party

has been identified,

in order to make a periodic, scientific and clear assessment process, to identify deviations if they occur, find appropriate solutions and take corrective action first.