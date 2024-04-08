Indian Start-Ups Raise Over USD 172 Million Last Week: Reports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 8 (KNN) The Indian start-up ecosystem continued to attract significant funding last week, with a total of 30 companies securing over USD 172.71 million in investments.

According to a report by Entrackr, this funding haul included eight growth-stage deals and 16 early-stage deals, indicating a healthy appetite for both established and emerging players.

While the report mentioned that six early-stage start-ups did not disclose the amount raised, the collective funding for 17 early and growth-stage companies amounted to around USD 125.73 million.

Among the growth-stage deals, eight start-ups raised a substantial USD 130.1 million in funding. The electric vehicle company Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Agarwal, secured the highest amount of debt funding, raising USD 50 million.

Other notable deals included SingleInterface, a hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce software platform, which raised USD 30 million, and Infinity Fincorp, an NBFC, which secured USD 26 million.

The housing finance company Nivara Home Finance, the payment gateway and point of sales provider Innoviti, and the digital banking infrastructure firm M2P Fintech also secured significant funding of USD 10 million, USD 4.8 million, and USD 4.2 million, respectively.

On the early-stage front, 16 start-ups collectively raised USD 42.61 million. The D2C health and wellness brand Traya topped the list, followed by BeepKart, a full-stack retailer of used two-wheelers, SiftHub, an AI platform, Planys, a deep-tech start-up, and Metalbook, a full-stack metal supply-chain platform.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based start-ups led the way with 11 funding deals, followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad, reflecting the strong entrepreneurial ecosystems in these cities.

(KNN Bureau)